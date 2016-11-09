Ericsson and Qualcomm successfully Test CAT-M1 for Telstra

Ericsson and Qualcomm have successfully executed network and device testing of data communications on Cat M1 with the MDM9206 modem, designed to support LTE Cat M1 for Internet of Things (IoT) applications and services, utilizing the 700 MHz band (Band 28).

This commercial technical milestone was achieved through the successful interoperability testing of the MDM9206 modem at Ericsson headquarters in Sweden and witnessed by executives from Telstra.

Amongst the key features of Cat-M1 LTE are:

Extended coverage with better link budget (up to 15 dB, compared to Cat-1) allowing LTE signals to penetrate through more walls and floors to reach devices deployed deep indoors or in remote locations

Up to 10 years of battery life for typical delay-tolerant, low-throughput applications utilizing Power Save Mode and Extended DRX

Lower complexity and cost due to single antenna and half duplex operation, up to 375 kbps

To achieve this important new network capability, Ericsson Networks Software 17A harnesses a combination of powerful software features to deliver extended coverage, lower device cost relative to Mobile Broadband devices, and overall lower power consumption. Collectively, these new capabilities will facilitate a boom in new devices connecting a range of internet connected "things", driving productivity and creativity across a range of industries.

The Qualcomm Technologies MDM9206 modem is designed to support LTE category M1, upgradeable to LTE M1+ NB-1 dual mode with an anticipated upcoming software update. The dual-mode approach combines the best of both technologies and provides a global, scalable solution for IoT products, well suited for a diverse set of operator deployments. The category M1 and NB-1 LTE modes designed in the MDM9206 modem bring many enhancements and optimizations to LTE that will help reduce IoT device complexity. The new technologies can also co-exist with today's LTE infrastructure and spectrum, which offers a superior solution to proprietary technologies for low-power wide-area networks.

Mike Wright, Group Managing Director Networks, Telstra, says: "Cat-M1 is a significant step forward, towards delivering cellular-based IoT capabilities which extend the capabilities of Telstra's mobile network. Cat-M1 will deliver both longer battery life and extended depth of coverage benefits that will be further complemented with the expected arrival of Narrowband IoT (Cat-NB1) devices later next year, along with a progression toward the greatly reduced module costs. Telstra expects its enterprise customers will greatly benefit from the productivity benefits Cat-M1, and later Cat-NB1, will support and looks forward to connecting a huge range of new and innovative IoT-enabled devices on the Telstra network."