BlackBerry Signs Agreement with Ford for Expanded Use of Security Software

BlackBerry says that it has signed a deal with Ford Motor Company for expanded use of BlackBerry's QNX and security software.

The deal signifies an acceleration in BlackBerry's pivot from hardware to software in support of the automaker's goal of providing connected vehicles and mobility to its customers.

"The future of the automobile is all about embedded intelligence. I believe our expertise in secure embedded software makes us the preferred technology provider to put the smart in the car," said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO at BlackBerry. "Ford is an industry leader and the opportunity to contribute our world-class technology to their products is a privilege. Ford's expanded application of our software and services illustrates the diverse and broad value we can bring to market."

As part of this agreement, BlackBerry will dedicate a team to work with Ford on expanding the use of BlackBerry's QNX Neutrino Operating System, Certicom security technology, QNX hypervisor and QNX audio processing software. The terms of the deal are confidential.

BlackBerry's QNX software powers more than 60 million vehicles, including the SYNC 3 Infotainment system in Ford's current models.