Mobile Phone Fraud in Canada Grows 66% since beginning of the year

Mobile phone fraud in Canada is on the rise, according to Hiya, a provider of phone spam and robocall protection. With 3.5 billion calls analyzed globally every month, Hiya offers a look into the vast phone spam problem plaguing Canadian mobile phone users.

­Total growth in unwanted nuisance calls in Canada has grown 66% since January and nearly doubled since the middle of the year.

As the price to make a call has decreased to pennies on the dollar, and VOIP systems have become more sophisticated, robocalls and phone scams have reached staggering volumes. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), the first half of 2016 has had more phone scam victims than in all of 2015. An estimated $2.5 million has been lost thus far to consumers this year, already matching the total money lost in 2015.

"When you think of the hundreds of millions of robocalls being made per month, you begin to look into the various types of scams out there and it's eye opening to see how much these scams are affecting consumers," said Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya. "We want to help protect consumers by keeping them up to speed on the types of scams occurring, the area codes to be suspicious of and how they can protect themselves."