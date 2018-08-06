KDDI and Kakaku.com in Business, Capital Tie-up

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda ku, Tokyo, President Makoto Takahashi) and Kakaku.com Inc. (Headquarters Shibuya ku, Tokyo, President Shinnosuke Hata) announce that KDDI is acquiring a share in Kakaku.com stock (35.016 million shares, or 16.63% of outstanding stock) in a capital and business partnership agreement entered into on August 2, 2018. By combining their various assets, KDDI and Kakaku.com will be able to generate experience value in the areas listed below as they work to mutually develop existing business operations and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

Enhancement of both partners' linked services/media

"Kakaku.com," "Tabelog" and other consumer-oriented services/media offered by Kakaku.com answer a diverse range of needs. When linked with the services that KDDI provides its users, such as "au Smartpass," "au WALLET" and "Wowma!", the combination will make it possible to offer a lineup of products and services optimized for customer lifestyles.

Creation of new business operations that fully utilize both partners' assets

The partners will generate new business operations together by blending their assets in ways that enhance digital marketing and enable development of new services and media.

Moving forward, KDDI will continue to provide customers with new experience value while striving to expand business operations through this partnership and the efforts described above.

KDDI overview

Kakaku.com overview