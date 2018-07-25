SORACOM with KDDI Partnering with KDDI Overseas to Advance IoT Business Worldwide

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda ku, Tokyo, President Takashi Tanaka) and SORACOM Inc. (Headquarters Setagaya ku, Tokyo, President Ken Tamagawa) have agreed to advance new IoT business operations by combining the SORACOM IoT telecommunications platform with the systems integration services offered by local KDDI subsidiaries worldwide. The two companies plan to begin offering IoT business services in Southeast Asia and the United States in July 2018, then to undertake a phased expansion to other regions.

With more than 100 offices worldwide, KDDI has a wealth of know-how in providing corporate customers in every country with ICT solutions. And since December 2016, SORACOM has been offering SORACOM Air for Cellular, which is now available in more than 100 countries and territories. IoT-adapted service functionality includes subscriber management (HLR/HSS), flexible fee structuring and line management making it free of charge when not in use. Chip-based SIM technology provides characteristics that are lacking in Air SIM designed for Japan.

The service is already in use with the POCKETALK ultra-miniature translation device offered by SOURCENEXT Corp., and with Opendoor, the U.S. real estate platform.

KDDI Singapore Pte Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore, Managing Director: Yasuhiko Miyahara) and KDDI America, Inc. (Headquarters: New York, President: Masatoshi Nobuhara) are now working with partner companies of SORACOM Inc. (Headquarters: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, President: Ken Tamagawa), accessing the SORACOM IoT telecommunications platform to provide services in Southeast Asia and the United States. The services support clients' main business operations by providing new IoT solutions that include systems integration in addition to a comprehensive range of functions necessary for IoT systems construction and operation. Among these are transmission line management, device management, cloud connectivity, private network connections and more.

By linking KDDI's IoT business infrastructure with SORACOM's telecommunications platform in this way, both companies will be able to make powerful progress in the construction of an IoT platform that works globally. They will also be able to apply their accumulated IoT/M2M knowledge and customer base to build IoT business.

As KDDI Group works to achieve our goal of integrating telecommunications and life design, we will contribute to our customers' business as a company that is always offering exiting new ideas and creating a new customer experience value.