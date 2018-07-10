KDDI Brings Japanese Telecoms, Service Development Tech & Know-how to Myanmar

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda ku, Tokyo, President Makoto Takahashi) is implementing telecommunications business operations in Myanmar together with Sumitomo Corporation (Headquarters Chuo ku, Tokyo, President and CEO Masayuki Hyodo) and Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT). Since July 18, 2017, KDDI has been working to further improve the quality of telecommunications services and service development capabilities in Myanmar by carrying out a long term training program in Japan to improve the technological capabilities and skills of MPT personnel 1 . On June 29, 2018, the program completed its first year of training, producing its first graduating class, the members of which will now return to Myanmar.

From left: KDDI Chairman Takashi Tanaka, Four students of the first graduating class, and KDDI President Makoto Takahashi

As smartphones come into widespread use in Myanmar, demand for social networking services (SNS), video sharing services and content use is increasing. MPT has been offering LTE+ high-speed data transmission service [2] since May 2017, and began offering a reward program [3] in May 2018 as part of plans for ongoing service upgrades.

In addition to telecommunications service know-how such as network planning, design, construction, testing and operation, students of the program's first graduating class have learned about how to devise and propose strategies in other service fields such as payments and content. After returning to Myanmar, they look forward to being assigned by MPT to practical positions in which they will be able to put the lessons and experiences of this program to work. They will be able to set up new services while revising operational procedures.

The program is scheduled to accept four new trainees for a second course of study to begin this fall.

As a company that always strives to offer exciting new ideas, KDDI will continue to work together with Sumitomo and MPT to increase customer satisfaction in Myanmar by promoting the integration of telecommunications and life design. It is our way of contributing to the development of Myanmar's economy and industry, and improvement of the lives of the people of Myanmar by creating new experience value.

After approximately 200 applications are received from MPT employees, a written test and interviews with directors are administered within MPT to select four candidates (two from business departments and two from technical departments) with corporate leadership potential. Based on MPT's needs, KDDI then administers its own originally designed training program.

Training program diagram

Notes:

