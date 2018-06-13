KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3 invests in IoT device management platform provider Resin.io Limited

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda ku, Tokyo, President makoto takahashi) announces its investment in IoT device management platform provider Resin.io Limited ("Resin.io", Headquarters London, England) through KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3 (KOIF3, operated by Global Brain Corp.), a fund that will invest in venture companies that hold promise for generating synergy with KDDI group companies in the coming 5G era.

Resin.io brings compatibility with a wide range of IoT devices to the Linux-based development tools for which so many software developers have an affinity. While broadening the scope of work for IoT service developers, this will provide an automatically expandable platform for secure IoT device management.

The investment is being carried out by the SORACOM IoT Fund Program, one of the investment programs of KDDI Group through which it actively applies its venture network, experience and knowledge. The project is anticipated to include business collaboration with KDDI group company SORACOM Inc. (Headquarters: Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, President: Ken Tamagawa). Through the strategic business partnership with Resin.io, SORACOM will work on IoT terminal devices in efforts to build a comprehensive IoT platform that covers the full range from devices to telecommunications to cloud computing.

At KDDI, we are a company that continues to provide excitement as we move forward with the integration of telecommunications and life design. By investing in venture companies that can deploy services on a global scale, we help generate new business to create new customer experience value.

About Resin.io