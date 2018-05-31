KDDI overseas subsidiaries sign resale contract with UiPath SRL to market UiPath RPA Platform

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda, Tokyo, President Makoto Takahashi) subsidiaries KDDI SHANGHAI CORPORATION (Headquarters Shanghai, People's Republic of China, President Seiichi Nakagawa), KDDI HONG KONG LIMITED (Headquarters Hong Kong, President Yasuyuki Kojima) and KDDI Singapore Ltd. (Headquarters Singapore, Managing Director Yasuhiko Miyahara) have entered into a contract with UiPath SRL 1 (Headquarters Romania, CEO Daniel Dines) for resale of the UiPath RPA Platform in Asia.

UiPath Inc. (Headquarters: United States, CEO: Daniel Dines) is one of the world's leading suppliers of robotic process automation (RPA) software. Known for their sophisticated technology, UiPath products have already been adopted by 250 companies in Japan and 1,000 companies worldwide.

The agreement enables KDDI Shanghai, KDDI Hong Kong, and KDDI Singapore to harness the global implementation capabilities of KDDI to provide customers throughout APAC region with UiPath RPA implementation and operation services. We believe that the capability of RPA, which enables simple, standardized automation and streamlining of business processes, translates into improved labor productivity and the shift to high-value-added white-collar business processes, and that its dissemination is also expected to accelerate throughout Asia into the near future.

As KDDI Group works to achieve its goal of integrating telecommunications and life design, it strives to be a company that is always offering exciting new ideas. We provide powerful support for the global business operations of our client companies, creating new customer experience value.

Throughout mainland China (Beijing・Shanghai・Guangzhou・Tianjin・Dalian etc.)・Hong Kong・Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, India, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, etc. (Note: service availability to be phased in by area)

China Mainland (Mandarin) Hong Kong Southeast Asia

Founded in 2005 in Romania, UiPath SRL is a world RPA leader with a diverse client base among major global financial institutions, manufacturers, advertising agencies and others. They currently operate in ten locations worldwide, including their U.S. headquarters, and offices in Japan, Britain, Romania, France, Germany, the Netherlands, India, the UAE. UiPath SRL handles the APAC business operations of UiPath Inc. of the United States.