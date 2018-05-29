Remembering the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the USA . . . our new ad salutes Military Appreciation Month . . . 16 military moms get tech makeovers . . . making a big donation to the Wounded Warriors Project . . . and Military FriendlyÂ says Verizon is the 1 company

May 25, 2018

Welcome to the first edition of Verizon Weekly News. Every week, we'll bring you relevant news about Verizon, our businesses, people, partners, competitive landscape and products & services.

This first edition hits at the end of May - the traditional beginning of summer. But it has additional meaning for many of us, at the close of Military Appreciation Month. We celebrated Military Moms, supported Wounded Warriors Project and starting tonight are airing a new spot recognizing veterans. (You can get a sneak peek of the tear-jerking new spot in the "Thank you for your service" story below.)

We break the stories into a few from national and international media, then following with more local news. Often we'll deliver stories on a wide variety of hot topics, though this week we've got a clear focus on Military Appreciation Month activities. All our local stories here are from the very cool #VZMilitaryMoms effort, where we partnered with great leaders in that community to celebrate 16 military moms with $1,000 tech makeovers.

All that, plus Lowell McAdam discusses the future of Verizon (hint: 5G plays a featured role) with YahooFinance.

Hope you enjoy the read, and I sure welcome your feedback. Thanks!

As Military Appreciation Month comes to a close, Verizon is paying tribute to all those who have served our country with this new video, in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project .

Verizon is no stranger to the military. But, the respect and appreciation for those who’ve served our country runs much deeper than its accolades and initiatives.

To foster a collaborative learning environment, Verizon proudly participates in the U.S. Army’s training program known as Training With Industry (TWI). We are entering our fourth year supporting this keystone program. Photo by: Tamieka Smith Photography

