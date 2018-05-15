Verizon customers can support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate

Honolulu, HI Verizon customers can now contribute to relief and recovery efforts supporting those affected by the recent Kilauea volcano eruptions on the Big Island and severe flooding on Kauai. You can use your mobile phone to make a $10 donation to Child and Family Service, which is responding to the needs of communities affected by these natural disasters.

Simply text ALOHA to 20222. You can donate $10 increments, up to five times, for a total of $50 to help support those impacted by the Big Island volcano eruptions and Kauai floods.

"The recent natural disasters in Hawaii have had a major impact on the people who've been forced to evacuate from their homes and businesses," said Jonathan LeCompte, Pacific Market president for Verizon. "Our teams are on the ground volunteering at evacuation shelters, providing technology to first responders and the public safety community, and supporting businesses and communities on the Big Island and Kauai. We're also working with Child and Family Service to make it easy for our customers to support the relief effort."

Verizon is waiving any text messaging fees for customers who text-to-donate and 100 percent of each donation goes to Child and Family Service, providing assistance to the families who've been impacted.

Verizon Wireless customers who pay monthly bills will see their donations on the next regular monthly bill. For customers using the company's prepaid services, donations will be taken from customers' prepaid balances.