Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Verizon's ThingSpace, the IoT platform designed to help businesses and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) create, test, connect and bring IoT ideas to market, today announced a new program and set of services called ThingSpace Ready. Designed to help device developers easily and cost effectively build, certify and manage devices on Verizon's leading network, ThingSpace Ready alleviates hurdles by making it easier for developers to acquire more affordable cellular modules, IoT SIMs and hardware design services via new partnerships with Bittium, G D Mobile Security, Mobilogix, Quectel, Sequans and u blox, with additional partners to be announced.Â

ThingSpace Ready builds on Verizon's leading platform and connectivity services for IoT - in 2017 Verizon was first to market with its nationwide commercial 4G LTE CATM1 network spanning 2.57 million square miles, the first nationwide low-power, wide-area LTE network designed specifically for IoT. As of April 2018, ThingSpace supports connectivity in over 200 countries & territories via global agreements. Now, through carefully curated module, SIM, and design house partnerships, a ThingSpace SDK integrated on modules and incentives when devices are activated on Verizon's leading network, device development has never been simpler.Â

"We've been a leader in the industry around IoT platform and connectivity services with the successful launch of ThingSpace in 2015, and the first nationwide CATM1 network for IoT in 2017. Now, we're building on those tools with key partnerships and services to help make it easier and more affordable than ever to develop and launch cellular-enabled IoT solutions in the marketplace" said Steve Szabo, head of global IoT products and solutions at Verizon. "We've created a one-stop-shop for IoT and are providing access like never before," he added.Â

ThingSpace Ready partners specialize in developing secure and reliable connectivity solutions, designing LTE chipsets and software tech to authenticate and protect devices and data. The program's easy onramp provides competitively priced SIM and module options, free certification, credits for device activations and access to platform tools for lifecycle functions like billing, connectivity management and diagnostic support.Â

"G+D Mobile Security is excited to partner with Verizon to continue to secure and expand the IoT ecosystem," said Edgar Salib, president of G+D Mobile Security's Americas region. "As a market leader in proven, scalable, standards-based security solutions for IoT, our partnership with a leader like Verizon ensures an acceleration of secure IoT deployments."

