Verizon is proud to support Police Week and the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation to establishÂ National Police WeekÂ as an observance of the ultimate sacrifice law enforcement makes to protect and serve our communities. Starting today, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and families from around the world converge on Washington, DC to pay tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died in the line of duty.

Verizon has a long-standing relationship with first responders and more specifically the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring officers, supporting their families and making law enforcement jobs safer for those who serve.

We're proud to be part of the Fund's efforts to recognize and honor fallen officers through the Memorial and the opening of the National Law Enforcement Museum in October. It's taken over a decade of planning to create this new museum - designed to let visitors see, hear and experience untold stories of these brave public servants and their profession.

Learn more about the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.Â View the progress on the construction of the Law Enforcement Museum, get updates, and plan your visit.

Thank you to all first responders who answer the call. Verizon works hard to make sure you can get it.

Learn more about Verizon's support of public safety

