Boston Verizon customers have the #1 Rated Network

The nation's most rigorous, independent scientific study has recognized Verizon as the 1 wireless network in Boston for the fifth consecutive time. According to a newÂ reportÂ from RootMetricsÂ , Verizon was again unbeaten in every category including overall performance, reliability, data, speed, call and text network performance.Â

Verizon leads the industry in 4G and 5G technology. As our customers add more devices and find more ways to use them, we're constantly increasing the density of our network. Since 2000, we've invested more than $126 billionÂ â€‹across the country toÂ â€‹meet the surging demand for wireless data and video and get our network ready for 5G wireless technologyâ€‹. And, we will continue to deliver the wireless network experience our customers, including first responders, businesses, residents and visitors in the area, can count on, when and where they need it most.Â

Verizon has been able to maintain its network performance leadership position in Boston thanks to our consistent investment in reliability, innovation and the latest engineering technologies. Verizon uses multiple solutions to stay ahead of our customers' growing demand for data by adding coverage and capacity where they're needed most. Playing a big part in this effort is a small solution - small cells, to be exact. A small cell is a mini cell site with a radio, antenna and fiber connection that provides enhanced capacity in areas where it's harder to place traditional (larger) cell sites. Small cells, which can be as small as a backpack, are placed on structures including utility poles and traffic lights to blend in with the surrounding environment, essentially hiding in plain sight.Â

These small cells are critical to providing a great experience today, and are foundational to our next gen 5G network as well.

"We focus on delivering the best experience for our customers and first responders in Boston today with an eye toward the needs of tomorrow." said Verizon's Northeast Market President Kevin Zavaglia. "That, along with our consistent investment in the network and deploying the latest technologies, is why we continue to have an overwhelming lead over the competition across the vast majority of third party tests including RootMetrics."

Boston is among the dozens of cities across the country where RootMetrics has recently ranked Verizon #1, including San Francisco, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Washington, DC.

*Rankings based on the RootMetricsÂ® Boston RootScoreÂ® Report: April 2018. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.Â

