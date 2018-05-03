My Verizon App is now available en español

Let your fingers do the talking, en Espa ol. Manage your Verizon account from anywhere with just a tap on the My Verizon app, now available in Spanish, and we've made it simple for our Spanish speaking customers to find.

If you already have your phone preferences set to Spanish, then the app will automatically open in that language. Switching your phone back to English will also revert the app as well, keeping it simple without having to change any other settings. This applies to the latest version of the app on both Android and iOS.

The My Verizon app in Spanish gives you in-language access to:

Your feed: your data, plan and bill in one seamless feed, personalized with products and content just for you.

Data hub: see how much data is being used, who is using it and how to get more the second you need it.

Plan management: review, manage and change your plan from anywhere.

Simplified bill: a clear and simple bill that explains what's changed from month to month. Understand and pay your bill with just a few taps.

On-demand support: in-app customer service support.

Plus, we'll have some more features coming soon.

Find out more by updating to the latest My Verizon App on Android

Find out more by updating to the latest My Verizon App on iOS.

Libera tu dia al instante con la aplicación My Verizon. Maneja su cuenta desde cualquier lugar con solo un toque en la aplicación, ahora disponible en español, y hemos simplificado la manera de usarla para nuestros clientes hispanohablantes.

Si tiene las preferencias de su teléfono configuradas en español, la aplicación se abrirá automáticamente en ese idioma. Al volver a poner el teléfono en inglés, la aplicación se revierte, una manera sencillo sin tener que cambiar ninguna otra configuración. Esto se aplica a la última versión de la aplicación para Android e iOS.

La aplicación My Verizon de da acceso a:

Feed sus datos, plan y factura en una pantalla, personalizado con productos y contenido

Data Hub: puede ver la cantidad de datos que utilizan, quién los usa y cómo obtener más cuando los necesita.

Cuenta: revisa, maneja y cambia tu plan desde cualquier lugar

Factura: una factura clara y sencilla que explica qué ha cambiado de mes a mes. Comprenda y paga su factura con solo unos toques

Servicio al pedido: servicio al cliente dentro de la aplicación

Además, tendremos algunas características adicionales próximamente.

Obtenga más información actualizando a la última aplicación My Verizon para Android.

Obtenga más información actualizando a la última aplicación My Verizon para iOS.