Harris County Sheriff's Office renews agreement with Verizon for wireless services

HOUSTON Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is better equipped to serve the more than four million residents of Harris County, Texas, thanks to a new agreement with Verizon. In addition to the 4G LTE wireless service that the nation's third largest sheriff's office has enjoyed for the past 10 years, Verizon will improve Harris County's ability to communicate directly and more expeditiously to front line first responders and the general public by implementing a solution that deploys real time notifications.

"Verizon is proud to be at the forefront of providing reliable communications that are critical to public safety and first responders," said Kristal Palmer, client partner, government for Verizon. "The continuation of our relationship with Harris County Sheriff's Office is a win for everyone, especially Harris County residents."

Following Hurricane Harvey, Verizon supported HCSO and other local and national public safety agencies who ensured the well-being and continued protection of impacted residents.

"Verizon has a long history serving public safety and we take that responsibility seriously," said Mike Maiorana, senior vice president, public sector for Verizon. "Customers choose to work with us because of our network superiority, dedication to innovation, and because they know they can count on us when they need us most."

Verizon reaffirmed its commitment to public safety when the company unveiled its public safety private core - a dedicated network for first responders separate from its commercial network - to provide priority services, including preemption when needed, at no cost. Customers began migrating to the core in April.