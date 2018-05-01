Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality

NEW YORK Verizon along with Cisco and Juniper Networks is using software defined networking (SDN) technology to combine all of its existing service edge routers for Ethernet and IP based services onto a single platform, improving the operational efficiency of its networks while also adding increased functionality and flexibility. This new multi service edge solution features a disaggregated control plane and leverages external compute to enhance the capabilities of that control plane beyond that of a traditional router.Â

Simplifying the networks' edges allows Verizon to drive process improvements in the deployment and provisioning of infrastructure on its networks, as well as in customer-focused areas such as Ethernet, internet and VPN-based services. It also allows Verizon to respond to technology changes in the industry more rapidly which, in turn, allows its customers to adopt changes in their technology at a much faster pace.

"Software defined networking continues to deliver on its promise to improve network management and also enables us to be more nimble in the ways we serve our customers," said Michael Altland, director, Network Infrastructure Planning, at Verizon. "By decoupling the control plane from a carrier-grade provider edge routing platform and moving it to general compute servers, we can serve our consumer and enterprise customers from the same platform, giving them all the functionality they need, while running our networks far more efficiently. This will also allow us to take advantage of future advances in server technology as our networks continue to grow."

"Verizon continues to cross key milestones in transforming its networking practices to maximize performance and simplify operations," said Sumeet Arora, senior vice president of engineering, Service Provider Business, Cisco. "With this new flexibility, Verizon can develop and launch innovative services for its customers faster, with improved efficiency."

"Next-generation services that require low latency and real-time response are moving closer to users at the network edge, creating new gains in performance and business agility," saidÂ BikashÂ Koley, chief technology officer, Juniper Networks.

"At Juniper Networks, we're devoted to engineering simplicity and are proud to collaborate with Verizon to enable a solution capable of offering multiple services on a singular platform, leveraging virtualization and software disaggregation at scale."

Deployments began on the Verizon IP networks in early 2018 and are slated to continue through the end of 2019. This platform will eventually replace all of the legacy edge router functions within the Verizon networks.

