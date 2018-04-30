Verizon to donate up to $250K to Wounded Warrior Project on behalf of new wireless customer accounts in May

Verizon is honoring Military Appreciation Month in May and extending its long standing leadership in support of military members and their families.

From April 27 until May 31, a new Verizon Wireless campaign for active-duty military, reservists, Gold Star families and veterans will be capped by a donation of up to $250,000* to veterans' service organization Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

Verizon will donate $10 on behalf of each eligible new Verizon Wireless customer account activation during the campaign. Along with the donation, the offer includes a $200 Mastercard® prepaid card when activating a new 4G LTE smartphone on a new line of service** and $15 off the monthly access fee for Unlimited Plans.

Verizon has long offered military and veteran discounts for wireless services. Learn more at Verizon Wireless.

WWP connects, serves and empowers wounded service members through a variety of life-changing programs and services offered free of charge. Learn more about the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Partnering with Verizon provides us critical resources to address the challenges warriors face head-on. We're extremely grateful for Verizon's support," said Gary Corless, chief development officer at WWP.

Verizon was recently named 2018's #1 Military Friendly Company by G.I. Jobs®, which identified companies whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive and meaningful in impact.

Verizon currently employs more than 11,000 veterans and offers several programs for military hires, including new-hire training programs, special networking opportunities and the company's Veterans Advisory Board Employee Resource Group. Learn more about Verizon's careers.

In addition:

*From 4/27/18-5/31/18 or until the maximum donation is met, whichever occurs first, every qualifying new 4G LTE smartphone on device payment purchase in the United States by eligible Activate Military, Reservist, Gold Star Families or Veteran consumers, Verizon will donate $10.00 to the Wounded Warrior Project® up to $250,000.00. Donation is not tax deductible. More information can be found at https://www.verizonwireless.com/discounts/military/. **Offer valid for 4/27/18-5/31/18. Eligible Active Military, Reservist, Gold Star Families or Veteran consumers with ID only. New 4G LTE smartphone on device payment purchase req'd. New line must be in good standing for 45 days. Mastercard prepaid card will be mailed w/in 10 wks after receipt of claim and be charged back if service is canceled w/in 6 mos. All required materials must be submitted within 30 days of purchase date. This card is issued by SUNRISE BANKS N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.