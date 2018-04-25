Verizon Enterprise Solutions: 1Q 2018 Highlights

Verizon Enterprise Solutions delivers the promise of the connected world. During the first quarter of 2018, we helped clients around the globe provide better customer experiences and produce better business results through services such as advanced networking, business communications and managed services. First quarter 2018 highlights include

To further enhance public safety, Verizon unveiled its public safety private core and preemption and mobile broadband priority services utilizing the company's superior 4G LTE nationwide network. The core separates data traffic of public safety mobile users from commercial users across Verizon's 4G LTE network. Public safety users can now have their data immediately recognized as public safety with priority access at the tower and through the network.

Verizon put on its game-day face to support a "blizzard" of data usage at Super Bowl LII, providing both temporary and permanent network infrastructure to support consumers, first responders and visitors to Minneapolis for the big game. This included a 500% increase in wireless data capacity through new cell and small cell sites, and a host of other infrastructure investments including at the Stadium, the airport and the Mall of America. Verizon also worked with the Minneapolis Police Department to install dozens of security cameras on street lights in downtown areas that previously had minimal video surveillance coverage. The cameras were added to existing infrastructure for quick and cost-efficient installation, which were connected, in many instances, to Verizon's own small cells, lending fiber network power for fast communication. Former NYC and Boston police commissioner, Bill Bratton, toured our network operations center and spoke with local and public safety media about the importance of communications and Verizon's commitment to public safety. Additionally, Commissioner Bratton mentioned Verizon during a regularly scheduled appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe program in a discussion about Super Bowl preparation and safety.

The launch of Session Border Controller as a Service enhanced Verizon's software-defined networking (SDN) technology ecosystem by helping customers deploy networking technology faster and more cost effectively. The solution is developed with Ribbon Communications, and enables geo-diverse session border controller deployments.

To further boost Verizon's SDN strategy, Verizon announced the launch of Software Defined Wireless Local Area Network (SD WLAN), a managed solution that provides visibility into both the corporate wireless network operations and Bluetooth-enabled devices connected to the network, with an eye toward improving the user experience. The solution leverages patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technology from Mist Systems to improve network management and operations while helping to control costs.

Verizon and Colt demonstrated industry-first, two-way intercarrier SDN network orchestration. Both companies were able to make near-real-time bandwidth changes in each other's production networks, marking the first time two-way network orchestration between carrier production networks has been demonstrated anywhere in the world. This event marked another important step in enabling real-time cross-carrier automation.

