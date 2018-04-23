KDDI forms KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3 New investments to step up collaborative business creation for the coming 5G era

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda, Tokyo, President Makoto Takahashi) has joined forces with independent venture capital firm Global Brain Corp. (Headquarters Shibuya, Tokyo, President Yasuhiko Yurimoto) to establish KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3 (KOIF3), a fund that will invest in venture firms that hold promise for generating synergy with KDDI group companies in the coming 5G era. In anticipation of the changes that will be brought about as 5G technology comes into widespread use, plans call for KOIF3 to invest approximately Â 20 billion over the next five years in ventures that possess innovative technologies and business operations. The investment programs established with KOIF3 will reinforce efforts by KDDI and its group companies to use their networks among venture companies as well as their experience and knowledge of technology and business to seek out promising venture firms in fields such as AI and IoT, which will grow ever more crucial in the 5G age. The investment programs will also make it possible not just for KDDI but also for its group companies to proactively undertake joint development efforts with venture firms. At KDDI, we are a company that continues to provide excitement as we move forward with the integration of telecommunications and life design. By helping create new business operations for the age of 5G, we aim to generate new value through customer experience.

[Initial investment programs] ARISE analytics AI Fund Program SORACOM IoT Fund Program Supership DataMarketing Fund Program (Current as of April 5, 2018. Programs may be added in the future. KOIF3 investment decisions will be made by fund manager Global Brain Corp.)

The high-speed, high-capacity, low-delay and multi-connection characteristics that widespread adoption of 5G technology enables are expected to bring major changes to our lives. The ability to connect just about everything in real time will bring about a world in which we can provide customers with a new experience of value. KDDI's efforts to accomplish this include not just our collaborative business programs such as KDDI âˆž Labo and KDDI DIGITAL GATE. They now also include fresh efforts to promote joint business creation with venture companies.