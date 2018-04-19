Verizon bolsters in-house customer experience design team with acquisition of Moment

New York, NY Today Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq VZ) closed its acquisition of Moment, a New York based design and strategy firm founded in 2002. Beginning immediately, employees will join the company's growing in house design team and be responsible for creating end to end customer experiences including in store, online, mobile and live customer service by phone or chat.

"We're thrilled to welcome this team of talented designers into the Verizon family as we push into more integrated experiences across every consumer touch-point," said Verizon Chief Customer Experience Officer Scott Zimmer. "We know our customers expect an experience that's as legendary as our network, and Moment's wealth of experience will position us to deliver for our customers on their terms, wherever and whenever they need us."

The Moment team will focus on increasingly personalized digital experiences such as the My Verizon app, and play a key role in the development of new services and experiences across Verizon's businesses.

For over 15 years, Moment - whose mission was to work with its clients to redefine what lies ahead - built a design practice balancing business with the technology and human elements necessary to bring digital products into the world.

"We're excited to join Verizon to create breakthrough experiences with real-world impact," said Brendan Reynolds, former CEO of Moment and now Head of Customer Experience Design for Verizon Wireless. "This is our passion, and we can't imagine a better place to do amazing work."

Previously, Moment's client roster included ESPN, Bloomberg, Tiffany & Co., American Express, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Sports Illustrated, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Johnson & Johnson.