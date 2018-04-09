Verizon to offer iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

Verizon announced it will offer iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition, the new generation of iPhone in a stunning red finish. Both phones sport a beautiful glass enclosure, now in red, with a matching aluminum band and a sleek black front. Customers will be able to order the special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone starting tomorrow, April 10 at 8 30 a.m. ET and it arrives in Verizon stores on April 13.

For a limited time, purchase an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition from Verizon and get up to 50% off when you trade in an eligible smartphone*.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition are the latest in a long-running line of (PRODUCT)RED Apple products, with a portion of proceeds going directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a glass and aluminum design made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD display, A11 Bionic chip and are designed for immersive augmented reality experiences. The world's most popular camera is even better and wireless charging brings a powerful capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Learn more details on pricing and availability at Verizon on Tuesday, April 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET

*Up to $929.99 device payment purchase req'd. Less up to $464.99 trade-in credit applied to account over 24 mos.; credit ends when balance paid or line terminated; 0% APR. Trade-in must be in good working & cosmetic condition.