MobiCom awarded 'Best Socially Responsible Company'

KDDI CORPORATION subsidiary MobiCom Corporation LLC (Headquarters Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Chairman and CEO Tatsuya Hamada) has been selected as the "Best Socially Responsible Company" by the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its biennial Silk Road 2018 Awards, honoring corporate public conscientiousness. Presented every other year to honor nine categories of activity and contribution, the Silk Road Awards recognize foreign business entities, international organizations, diplomatic missions and individuals that contribute to Mongolia's economic development and ecological efforts. As Mongolia's largest comprehensive telecommunications service provider, MobiCom places utmost importance on its contributions to Mongolian society. In collaberation with World Vision Mongolia, an NGO that coordinates international cooperation with local governments, MobiCom has helped provide schools with water supply systems and flush toilet facilities through the W.A.S.H. Project. The program has benefitted approximately 45,000 children at 58 schools in 16 provinces with improved public sanitation conditions. MobiCom also participates in the Child Helpline 108 project, which helps address the problem of child abuse. The project provides toll free assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to children, parents, teachers and social welfare workers, and embodies MobiCom's proactive approach to CSR in Mongolia.

At the award ceremony: (from left) Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman M. Oyunchimeg, MobiCom Chairman and CEO Tatsuya Hamada, Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO B. Lkhagvajav

"It comes as a great honor for MobiCom to receive this distinguished award for Best Socially Responsible Company," said MobiCom Chairman and CEO Tatsuya Hamada in accepting the award. "Among all of our activities, we regard CSR efforts as essential to upholding our social responsibilities. For 21 years now, MobiCom has been working to improve the environment in which Mongolian children live. We are immensely grateful for the cooperation of every international NGO member, the Mongolian central government and local governments, that has made it possible to take action. I'd like to add that it is extremely gratifying to have been able to make a contribution to the nation of Mongolia, and to receive this recognition."

The Silk Road Award medal

(Reference) About MobiCom

MobiCom is a total telecommunications service provider, supplying mobile, fixed line and satellite communication services in addition to a wide range of ICT services, and holds the largest market share of Mongolia's mobile subscribers. [1]

KDDI invested in MobiCom from its founding in 1995, allying with operating partners, Sumitomo Corporation and Newcom LLC [2], to contribute to development of Mongolia's communications industry. KDDI will apply its worldwide knowledge and experience to continue powering the growth of MobiCom and Mongolia's telecommunications environment under strong partnership.

History

Launched 3G W-CDMA service