KDDI enhances connectivity in Asia with Southeast Asia-Japan 2 (SJC2) submarine cable

Tokyo, 15 March, 2018 KDDI and the members of the Southeast Asia Japan 2 consortium (SJC2) signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to build a high performance submarine cable connecting Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, mainland China, Korea and Japan.

The latest submarine cable to be constructed by KDDI, the 10,500-kilometre cable has links to eleven cable landing stations in the region and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.

The cable will feature up to eight pairs of high capacity optical fibre with initial design capacity of 144 Terabits per second, roughly the equivalent of simultaneously streaming 5.76 million ultra-high definition videos per second. Its high capacity allows it to support high bandwidth intensive requirements such as the Internet of Things, robotics, analytics and artificial or virtual reality applications.

Landing this SJC2 in KDDI's two stations at Chikura and Shima will provide geographical diversity of cable landings in Japan and reinforce our resiliency of international telecommunications services to Asia. We maintain the same objective when we constructed and started operating FASTER to US with two landings in Japan back in 2016.

The SJC2 will be built and operated by a global consortium comprising telecommunications and technology companies, including China Mobile International; Chunghwa Telecom; Chuan Wei; Facebook; KDDI; Singtel, SK Broadband and VNPT.

