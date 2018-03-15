The versatile Fitbit Versa is arriving for preorder March 14 at Verizon

Picture the most versatile friend you know (and if it's you that's ok too). Ok now put them on your wrist and bring them everywhere you go. Oh and they should track your health and wellbeing stats, carry your music, remind you to move, and look good while doing all that.

That's not very easy to do. But there is a new versatile fitness companion you can wear - the Fitbit Versa. It's available for preorder online at Verizon starting March 14 for $199.99

The Versa is an all-day wearable companion that helps you live your best life. This lightweight, water-resistant smartwatch empowers you to reach health and fitness goals with actionable insights, personalized guidance, on-screen workouts and more. Run your day with notifications, music and over 4 days of battery life.

Also available for preorder starting March 14 is the Fitbit Versa Special Edition with Wallet-Free Payments for $229.99. Pay without your wallet and keep the perks and points by uploading your credit card to Fitbit Versa and using your watch to make purchases on the go.

Fitbit Versa will be available for preorder online at Verizon starting March 14 for $199.99 in Black, Peach, or Gray. And the Versa Special Edition will be available in Charcoal or Lavender Woven Band.

Verizon is the place to find the right Fitbit to match your active lifestyle. In addition to the Fitbit Versa, you'll also find the most popular Fitbits: Ionic, Alta HR, Blaze, and Charge 2.

Fun fact: you don't need to be a Verizon customer to preorder Fitbit Versa, anyone can. Yes, even customers with magenta, blue or yellow shirts are welcome. The active and healthy lifestyle is for anyone, regardless of the network your phone connects to.

