Improving Wi-Fi User Experience: KDDI conducts World's First Successful Enhanced Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Vantage Trials

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda, Tokyo, President Takashi Tanaka) and collaborating partners have performed the world's first successful field trials to improve the performance and user experience of public Wi Fi network, based on the Wi Fi CERTIFIED Vantage (TM), 1 certification program of the Wi Fi Alliance.

Conducted in February in collaboration with Qualcomm Inc. (Headquarters: San Diego, California, CEO: Steven Mollenkopf) subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Ruckus Networks (Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California, President: Daniel Rabinovitsj) and Sharp Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, President: Tai Jeng-wu) in existing au Wi-Fi SPOT service area in Tokyo's Shibuya ward.

The public Wi-Fi network congestion is estimated due to increasing number of overseas visitors to Japan, heavy traffic at big events, free Wi-Fi services in future disasters. The trials were part of ongoing activities so that KDDI can improve its performance and user experience of the au Wi-Fi service even in such congested locations.

The activities include contributions to the Wi-Fi Alliance [2]. KDDI has been contributing its effort to enhance Vantage features since 2014 to provide better performance and user experience.

In the trials, Vantage features were validated such as improving network efficiency in congested environments by reducing overhead, avoiding unstable connection due to weak link quality to an access point, and shortening connection times to public wireless networks. The results of the field trials proved 30 percent increase on efficient use of network capacity and 10x faster connection set-up time.

Reference Page on the Wi-Fi Alliance Vantage Program