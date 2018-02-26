Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S9 on Verizon - the best streaming network meets a revolutionary Infinity Display

Preorder your Samsung Galaxy S9 on Verizon starting March 2 and experience mobile entertainment like never before on the best streaming network. What's more You can save up to $500 when you switch to Verizon and trade in your old phone for a new Galaxy S9 . Available in two sizes to fit your lifestyle, the 5.8" Galaxy S9 and 6.2" Galaxy S9 feature Samsung's stunning edge to edge Infinity Display , powerful stereo speakers, a new dual aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera , Super Slow mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji.

"With the latest-generation Galaxy smartphones, Samsung is changing the way we watch movies, listen to music and interact with friends and family," said Brian Higgins, vice president, device and consumer product marketing, Verizon. "Pair this Galaxy S9 with the Verizon network and enjoy your favorite videos and share your photos, Snaps and GIFs wherever and whenever you want with no fear of lag. It's the ultimate streaming experience."

Samsung changed the game when it introduced the Infinity Display, a clutter-free screen that lets you binge-watch your movies and TV shows with no distracting bezels - just a pure, edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Galaxy S9 provides the perfect entertainment platform with Verizon's best-in-class streaming network, especially as more and more people turn to their smartphones to relax.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ go one step further by adding immersive virtual surround sound that envelopes you as you listen to the latest Justin Timberlake record or watch Stranger Things on Netflix. A dual high-powered amplifier offers a richer sound that's 40% louder than its predecessor. Want to keep your music to yourself? Plug your headphones into the built-in jack and don't worry about losing your headphone adapter.

One of the biggest innovations to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is the new dual-aperture camera system that lets you capture incredible photos in low-light situations that you can easily share on your favorite social app on Verizon. For non-camera geeks, aperture refers to the part of the camera that controls how much light hits the sensor. The lower the aperture, the more light the camera absorbs, which means you take sharper photos at night or indoors. This is perfect for photographing your kid's school play or for candid photos at your best friend's bachelor party.

The Galaxy S9+ also includes a new dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization that allows you to take sharp photos, even when you zoom in on the subject. The Galaxy S9+ also features Live Focus so you can choose your subject and select the amount of background blur you want, before you take the photo.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 lets you create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts just like you. AR Emoji analyzes a photo of your face and matches it with more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions - like winks and nods - for true personalization. You can even share your emojis across most messaging apps.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ isn't just about fun and entertainment. Under the hood, the smartphones support three different biometric authentication options - iris, fingerprint and facial recognition - so you can choose the best way to protect your device and applications. Samsung also introduced Intelligent Scan, a new verification method that uses a combination of iris scanning and facial recognition technology to quickly and securely unlock the phone in any environment.

Verizon is your one-stop-shop for everything Samsung related. Preorder your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ on Verizon and save up to $500 when you switch to Verizon and trade in your old phone for a new Galaxy S9*. Looking for a new tablet? Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9 and save 50% off a Samsung Tab E or Tab S3 with new two-year activation.

Also, get $150 off a Samsung Gear S3 Classic or S3 Frontier with a new two-year activation when you purchase a Galaxy S9 or S9+ on Verizon device payment*****. Finally, Verizon Up customers with an active Samsung smartphone, will be able to claim an offer in the My Verizon app for $10 off select Samsung accessories.

Order your Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black or Coral Blue starting March 2 on Verizon. With Verizon device payment, the Galaxy S9 is $33.33 per month for 24 months ($799.99 retail price; 0% APR) and the Galaxy S9+ is $38.74 per month for 24 months ($929.99 retail price; 0% APR). Both phones will be available in Verizon stores on March 16.

Learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ at Verizon Wireless

* Up to $929.99 device payment purchase required, port-in & new line activation req'd. $500 = $150 prepaid card and up to $350 trade-in/promo credit applied to account over 24 mos; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/transferred to another plan; 0% APR. Eligible trade-in must be in good working & cosmetic condition. Card mailed w/in 8 wks after receipt of claim at vzw.com/switch. ** Measured diagonally, the screen size for the S9 is 5.8" in the full rectangle and 5.7" accounting for the rounded corners. The screen size for S9+ is 6.2" in the full rectangle and 6.1" accounting for the rounded corners. *** Rear camera ƒ1.5 lens. Dual aperture on rear lens only. Light comparison based on the Galaxy S8. **** Works with compatible HDMI monitors and USB or Bluetooth compatible keyboards and mice. ***** Device payment purchase req'd, plus purchase/2 yr. activation of Gear S3 on same transaction. $150 instant savings off retail price.