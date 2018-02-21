KDDI named one of "World's Most Admired Companies"

KDDI has been named one of Fortune magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies," placing fifth in its industry category "Telecommunications" an improvement of two positions from the previous year.

The "World's Most Admired Companies" ranking published by Fortune magazine is one of the most important measurement systems worldwide for evaluating a company's reputation. The Fortune's ranking was based on a survey targeting approximately 1,500 companies including the Fortune 1,000 and non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 and was compiled using responses from 3,900 executives, analysts and directors. Companies were assessed on the basis of a total of nine criteria including innovation, people management, social responsibility, long-term investment value and global competitiveness.

Further information can be found at http://www.fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies

About KDDI

KDDI is the second largest telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering both mobile and fixed-line communications. With its well-established base of over 50 million customers, and through mobile services and shops offering its "au" brand, KDDI is expanding its services into the "Life Design" business, which includes fintech, e-commerce and nationwide electric power utility services. With a 60-year history, KDDI is now focusing on creating smart infrastructure through IoT technologies and open innovation with partners and start-up companies in diverse industries. KDDI is accelerating the global growth of its telecommunications consumer business, with operations in Myanmar and Mongolia, and in the global ICT business with the "TELEHOUSE" brand. KDDI (TYO: 9433) is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange. http://www.kddi.com/english/