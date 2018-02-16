Verizon introduces new plan options and adds more value to prepaid offerings

NEW YORK Â Verizon customers choose Prepaid to enjoy hassle free streaming on the best network without an annual contract or credit check. We've made it even better by making it easier to manage your account right from your phone and implementing new family pricing with great discounts on multiple lines.

Starting Feb. 20, we're introducing a new plan at a low price with enough data to stay connected, listen to music and keep up on email. Â We are bringing mobile hotspot capabilities to Verizon Prepaid Unlimited at an even better value. Â We're also making it convenient for you to take your plan across the border to Mexico and Canada.Â

If you are looking for a smartphone plan at a great price, we have a new option for you. For $30 per month, you get unlimited U.S. talk, text and 500 MB of data. This plan joins our lineup of monthly prepaid plans packed with data for smartphones: 3 GB for $40, 7 GB for $50 or 10 GB for $60.

Each of these plans includes unlimited U.S. talk and text, Carryover data for one month with on-time payment, mobile hotspot and unlimited text to more than 200 international destinations. You can also add more data or switch plans at any time all within the My Verizon App.

With Prepaid Unlimited, you get unlimited U.S. talk, text and data* on a network you can rely on, and now, we are making it even better with 3G mobile hotspot**. You also get Prepaid Unlimited at a great new value for $75 per month.

For the first time, Verizon is bringingÂ Travel Pass to Prepaid, just in time for the spring travel season.

For just $5 per day, you can take your talk, text and data on eligible devices with you across the border. Best of all, you are only charged for the days you use it. Just add the plan to your account before you go through the My Verizon app, and you are all set.Â Â

Not just prepaid, Verizon Prepaid Verizon is working hard to deliver customers the best prepaid experience on America's largest and most reliable network.

In October, Verizon made it easy for families to saveÂ with Verizon Prepaid Family Account. With Verizon Prepaid Family Account, you can mix and match plans to fit each family member's data needs. Families will save with discounts on lines two through five on plans $40 and up.

We also continue toÂ improve the My Verizon app for PrepaidÂ which allows you to manage your account, change plans with ease and pay your bill with just a tap.

Interested in joining Verizon Prepaid? For a limited time, switch today, choose a $50 plan or higher, and get a $50 credit***.Â

Learn more about our prepaid plans

*DVD-quality streaming (up to 480p). In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. **Mobile Hotspot/tethering speeds up to 600 Kbps. ***Port-in req'd. $50 credit applied after 2 monthly plan payments.