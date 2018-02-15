2018's best resolution: Netflix on 100% Fiber-optic Verizon Fios

BASKING RIDGE, NJ Fios Internet TV customers with Multi Room DVR Enhanced or Premium service can now stream Netflix originals like Stranger Things 2 along with hundreds of popular movies and acclaimed TV shows directly from their Fios Interactive Media Guide as subscription access to Netflix is now available on Fios TV channel 838 .

Existing Fios Internet/TV customers who currently have Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium service do not require additional equipment to enjoy access to Netflix. Switching between Fios TV and Netflix is easy. Customers can simply go to channel 838 to launch Netflix, sign in using their existing Netflix credentials, and start streaming their favorite movies and shows. Sign-in credentials will be saved on the set-top box for future visits.

Fios Multi-Room DVR Enhanced or Premium Service provides the ultimate DVR experience, with more storage and advanced features than ever before. Subscribers can watch TV on their time. Record multiple shows at the same time, store, and watch playback from any room in the house with a set-top box. Recorded content is also accessible via the Fios Mobile app, which is included with every Fios TV subscription.

It's time to 'fiber-optics your Netflix' and experience the shows you love best on the 100% fiber-optic network. Right now, Netflix is on us for 1 year when you switch to Fios triple play for just $79.99 per month online and we'll give you a 2-year price guarantee with a 2-year agreement**. Even if you already have a subscription to Netflix we'll cover the costs (up to $10.99/mo. for 12 mos.) so you can stream Netflix on the network it deserves.