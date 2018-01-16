Verizon to demonstrate the power of digital convergence at the National Retail Federation's 2018 'Big Show'

Retailers and solution providers from around the globe are converging on New York City this weekend for the National Retail Federation's annual 'Big Show' which kicks off this Sunday, January 14 at the Jacob Javits Center. Visitors to the Verizon booth will experience a prescriptive journey through the critical elements of digital convergence which is determining success in today's hypercompetitive marketplace.Â

With today's consumers placing a high value on predictable service, personalized experiences and smart recommendations, it's imperative for retail CIO's to integrate the right mix of technology solutions into operations that can deliver these outcomes. This process of digital convergence involves successful integration of every operational element within a retailer's ecosystem from network and security to supply chain management and service delivery.

"Today's highly digital consumers expect curated experiences and offers from the retailers they do business with," said Michele DuprÃ©, group vice president of Retail, Hospitality and Distribution for Verizon Enterprise Solutions. "While the technology for enabling customers to engage with their favorite brands - how and when they want to - exists, it's the strategic convergence of these solutions that matters for enabling exceptional service, agility, operational efficiency and security."Â

The Verizon booth (#1645, Level 3 ) at the 'Big Show' will feature demonstrations designed and delivered by the company's retail and solution experts to educate and spark fresh ideas for transforming the customer experience, streamlining business operations and securing a retailer's brand for today's 21 st century marketplace.Â Verizon's digital convergence concepts will focus on five core business outcomes for retailers:

Verizon's enterprise and B2B divisions have collaborated with retailers for decades, and continue to innovate and power the solutions that are enabling digital transformation convergence across the industry. From professional and managed services to next-generation virtualized and wireless networks, business communication platforms and cybersecurity services, Verizon offers the complete package for the retail industry.

Learn more aboutÂ Verizon's 2018 NRF 'Big Show' microsite .