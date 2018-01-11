KDDI Invests in Next-Generation Space Company "ispace" to Pursue the Commercialization of Lunar Resource Development

KDDI CORPORATION (Headquarters Chiyoda, Tokyo, President Takashi Tanaka) and ispace (Headquarters Minato, Tokyo, CEO and Founder Takeshi Hakamada), a next generation space company pursuing the commercialization of lunar resource development, announce that they have signed a capital and business alliance agreement in which KDDI will provide communications technology support for ispace's lunar resource development project for the purpose of further improving applicable communications technologies in the space field.

Through its official partner agreement with "HAKUTO", the first Japanese private lunar exploration team which is managed by ispace, KDDI has been supporting the world's first lunar survey by a private company through the application of its accumulated ICT and communications technology knowledge to the joint development of a communications system for HAKUTO.

ispace is the first private Japanese company to initiate lunar exploration missions to "orbit the moon" and "land on the moon" using an independently developed lunar module. ispace plans to launch the independently developed lunar module twice by the end of 2020. Mission 1, scheduled for the end of 2019, will inject the module into a lunar orbit to conduct a lunar survey. Mission 2, scheduled for the end of 2020, will have the module make a soft landing on the moon and deploy a rover to explore the surface.

The current capital and business alliance will enable KDDI to support ispace's future business growth from a communications technology perspective as well as further enhance the communications technologies which can be applied to space exploration.