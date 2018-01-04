MPT forms strategic partnership with Myanmar National League in football

KDDI is currently collaborating with Sumitomo Corporation (hereinafter "Sumitomo" Head office Chuo ku, Tokyo President and CEO Kuniharu Nakamura) and Myanma Posts & Telecommunications (hereinafter "MPT") to provide telecommunications services in Myanmar. MPT and the Myanmar National League (hereinafter "MNL") have entered into a strategic partnership agreement in an effort to further promote football in Myanmar and to support the development of football players.

MNL organizes major football competitions in Myanmar, such as the league matches for the top-level MNL I League and MNL II League, as well as Aung San Shield tournament and youth level competitions for various age groups. Through this strategic partnership with MNL, which will last for three years from 2018 to 2020, MPT aims to improve the long-term quality of football in Myanmar and promote a healthy lifestyle for Myanmar's children and youth. Furthermore, with the support for MNL from MPT, Myanmar's leading telecommunications operator, MNL and MPT aim to expand the appeal of football to a variety of generations, by holding scouting events aimed at players age 6 to 12, as well as U14 and university student-level tournaments.

Regarding this development, Toshitake Amamiya, who serves as Managing Director of KDDI Summit Global Myanmar, says, "MPT is excited for the partnership with the Myanmar National League. Football is the number one sport in the country which is enjoyed by youth from all walks of life. In line with our promise to move Myanmar forward, we are dedicating our resources to ensure that our future generation are given ample opportunities in the area of player development and highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle through football. Together with the MNL, we look forward to supporting the country's youth academies and best young players to realize their immense individual athletic potential"

In addition, as a football-related topic, KDDI has been a sponsor of Japan National Football Team since August 2016.

MPT will continue striving to increase customer satisfaction in Myanmar while contributing to the improvement of Myanmar's sports and economic development, as well as the daily lives of the nation's citizens.