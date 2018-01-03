Verizon Public Safety Day: "We're investing in Michigan for public safety"

On a cold and snowy day, Eric Spadafora, executive director, business sales for Verizon Wireless, kicked off the Detroit area public safety day with a clear message to the assembled public safety and law enforcement officials.

"Verizon has a long history supporting public safety in Michigan. We are proud to continue to be your partner and we wanted to take a moment to reaffirm our continued commitment to you and your mission."

The Verizon Public Safety Days are an opportunity for local police, government and public safety agencies and first responders to hear from their peers, Verizon and our technology partners about the work we do to support their mission and the importance of reliable communication in doing their job. In addition to Spadafora, David Wiederecht outlined our plan to build a dedicated public safety network core and add priority access and preemption service for public safety as the latest effort by Verizon to support collaboration and communication among public safety and law enforcement.

The small group, representing four counties, towns or municipalities in the Detroit area, also heard from Eric Mann and Mark Emerick about the work Verizon does in Michigan to support public safety and future plans for network investment. They also got a tour of the network facility and our mobile wireless assets, including a pull-in generator satellite pico-cell on trailer (SPOT) and a cell on light truck (COLT).

Michigan public safety officials attend Verizon's Public Safety Day

One of the highlights of the day was the drone demonstration by Rich Gatanis fromFLYMOTION Unmanned Systems. His demo illustrated how Verizon is working with partners to find new ways to strengthen and expand our service and support of public safety during times of crisis. Drone technology can be used to inspect cell sites before, during or after natural disasters and to provide temporary coverage in areas where and when public safety needs it. Verizon isn't just providing top-quality service today; we're thinking about and planning for the future so that we remain the partner of choice for public safety.

All the Verizon speakers stressed the importance of "combating the noise" surrounding Verizon's support of public safety in relation to FirstNet. Presenters outlined the details of our network superiority - including recent recognition by Root Metrics - and spoke about specific programs Verizon has to support public safety and first responders before, during and after a crisis.

Verizon is committed to supporting public safety through interoperability, innovation and choice. We have invested billions of dollars to create a network and an operations structure that can support public safety - even during times of crisis. The Public Safety Days are an opportunity for public safety officials to learn more about Verizon's commitment to and experience in the space.

Public safety officials tour Verizon's mobile assets