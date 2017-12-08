Frontier and Veterans Advantage to Reward Military, Veterans and Their Families

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ FTR) and Veterans Advantage today announced an annual savings program on qualifying new Frontier bundles for U.S. active duty, retirees, veterans, current and former guardsmen, reservists and their families enrolled with Veterans Advantage.

This savings program is newly created for Veterans Advantage members with a VetRewards Card, providing these special military savings when purchasing new Frontier Bundles for TV, Internet and/or home phone services.

Veterans Advantage members are eligible for the new Frontier Holiday Offer in FiOS and Vantage markets or an additional exclusive savings of $10 a month ($120 a year) for new triple-play bundles (Internet, TV and phone) or $5 a month ($60 a year) for new double-play bundles (Internet + TV or phone) in all other markets.

Veterans and their families who are enrolled in Veterans Advantage and reside in areas served by Frontier in the 29 states where it operates in can access their new savings online through a private enrollment portal at www.vetrewards.com/frontier.

"Frontier is proud to thank those who have served and continue to serve our country by offering special discounts on our services for Veterans Advantage members and their families," said David Cutcher, Frontier Program Manager. "We prioritize hiring veterans, and by offering the Veterans Advantage discount, we are pleased to offer a new way of making our veteran and military customers a priority, too," he added.

"We are excited to be offering Frontier's value-added home entertainment benefits," said Scott Higgins, co-founder and CEO of Veterans Advantage and a Vietnam War veteran.

Veterans Advantage issues the VetRewards Card, the first national military ID designed to protect veterans' privacy when used to verify eligibility for military savings offers for redemption online, by phone or at point of sale in store locations. A special login created by the VetRewards Card enables members to access a special discount portal on Frontier double-and triple-play services.

In addition to Frontier, major travel, communications and retailer partners that accept the VetRewards Card and use the Veterans Advantage proprietary military verify platform are United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Amtrak, Greyhound, Avis/Budget, CVS/pharmacy, T-Mobile, Foot Locker, Dell, Apple and 1-800 Flowers, among other Fortune companies and industry leaders.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

About Veterans Advantage, PBC

Veterans Advantage is a registered public benefit corporation with a mission to advocate for greater respect, recognition, and rewards for U.S. military veterans, active-duty, retirees, guardsmen, reservists and their family members. Founded before 9/11 by H. Scott Higgins, a former Army Lieutenant, and Vietnam War Veteran, and spouse, Lin Higgins, Veterans Advantage partners with its national coalition of trusted retailers, travel industry leaders, and service providers to deliver new everyday savings created exclusively to thank VetRewards Card members who have sacrificed for our freedoms. Veterans Advantage has issued over one million secure VetRewards Cards, which protects against identity theft and customer fraud. Coalition partners receive free, real-time verification of customer's military service, and card members seamlessly redeem their military offers online, in mobile apps, by toll-free phone, and at point-of-sale nationwide. Visit Veterans Advantage at www.Facebook.com/VetRewards and www.VeteransAdvantage.com.