Aircraft Antenna Market by End User, Application, Platform, Frequency Band & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

The "Aircraft Antenna Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance), Platform (Aircraft, UAV), Frequency Band (VHF & UHF Band, Ka Ku K Band, HF Band, X Band, C Band), Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aircraft antenna market is estimated to be USD 310.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 405.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period.

The growing demand for durable and efficient aircraft antennas and the rising number of aircraft deliveries across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles in various military applications is also leading to the growth of the aircraft antenna market. However, stringent regulatory norms for manufacturing and developing of aircraft antennas to ensure safe flight operations are expected to restrain the growth of the aircraft antenna market between 2017 and 2022.

Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to lead the aircraft antenna market from 2017 to 2022, as the number of aircraft deliveries is increasing. OEM component providers also offer the line fit service, thereby saving the time consumed in the installation of antennas in aircraft post their delivery to the airline companies.

An antenna is one of the most important components and is deployed across all aircraft types and platforms, including, business jets, commercial transport aircraft, military and commercial fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial helicopters. With the continuous proliferation of communication and navigation technologies in the aviation industry, there has been an increased demand for lightweight and efficient antennas from the aviation industry.

