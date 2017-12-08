Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Tualatin, Oregon

Just in time for the holidays, Comcast is announcing the opening of a new Xfinity Store in Tualatin, Oregon, located at the Shops at Bridgeport, 7219 SW Hazel Fern Road in Tualatin, adjacent to Bridgeport Village. The Tualatin store is the latest store opening from Comcast, which has been transforming its customer centers across the country to make the experience more enjoyable and convenient.

The new 4,800 square-foot store offers a welcoming environment that highlights Comcast's entertainment and technology offerings. Customers can purchase new services like the Xfinity Mobile wireless phone product, try out the latest Xfinity has to offer like Xfinity Home, as well as service their accounts, or they can take home a plush toy Minions.

"The new Tualatin Xfinity store showcases the future of media and technology," said Rodrigo Lopez, Regional Senior Vice-President of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. "It is a friendly and fun retail environment, where customers learn how to get the most from their Xfinity services."

Xfinity store employees can demonstrate for customers how Netflix and YouTube have been integrated into the X1 platform, explain how to manage your home internet to shut it off at dinnertime or bedtime, and assist with free mobile apps to take video content on the go. The new store also hosts weekly Saturday Workshops, offering tips, tricks, and new product demonstrations to enhance the Comcast entertainment experiences.

Finally, the new Tualatin Xfinity store offers more customer-friendly hours of operation. It will be open seven days a week: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The former Xfinity Service Center on SW Nimbus Avenue in Beaverton has closed permanently.

About Comcast Corporation:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is the nation's largest video, high-speed Internet and phone provider to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit http://www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.