Sprint Offers Exclusive Gift for Pokémon GO Trainers - Get $100 in PokéCoins FREE When You Switch to Sprint!

To ring in the holidays and toast the release of 50 more Pok mon from the Hoenn region, Sprint (NYSE S) is giving the gift of $100 in Pok Coins to anyone who signs up for Sprint Unlimited.

'Tis the season to switch, Trainers! This offer kicks off today, and the math makes sense - $100 equals 14,500 PokéCoins, which gets a Trainer everything they need to maximize their game play and fill up their Pokédex. The $100 in PokéCoins can be exchanged for up to 3,600 Poké Balls, 480 Max Revives, 145 Premium Raid Passes or 96 Incubators.

And it gets even better: When a Trainer (or anyone who appreciates a reliable network and the best value in wireless) switches to Sprint, they can get four lines of unlimited data, talk and text for $25 per month per line and a fifth line free.1 That means Trainers can play Pokémon GO as much as they like, enjoy HD streaming for video, music and games and get 10GB of mobile hotspot data all for an unbeatable value.2 Sprint's unlimited data plan also includes the premier video streaming service, Hulu, and a six-month trial of streaming music with Tidal.3

"This is an amazing and valuable gift for all the U.S. Trainers out there," said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. "When you switch to Sprint, you can enjoy all the benefits of Unlimited - including $100 in PokéCoins plus you can watch your favorite TV shows on Hulu and listen to streaming music with Tidal. This holiday season, Sprint is delivering the services you want most from your wireless company."

Here's how to get your $100 in PokéCoins from Sprint:

Today's news is part of Sprint's unique relationship with Pokémon GO. One year ago, Sprint became the exclusive U.S. wireless partner of Pokémon GO and transformed Sprint stores into PokéStops and Gyms. Trainers can visit Sprint stores and engage with the hugely popular location-based game.

The Sprint 4G LTE network covers 306 million people across the U.S., providing game play from Seattle to Miami and everywhere in between. This year Sprint has the most improved network with national average download speeds up 33 percent year-on-year.4 And in more than 25 of 99 top markets, Sprint's average download speeds have increased from 40 percent to more than 100 percent.5

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2017, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 Savings until 1/31/19; then $60/month for line 1, $40/month for line 2, and $30/month/line for lines 3-5. With AutoPay discount applied within two invoices HD video streams up to 1080p, music up to 1.5Mbps, gaming streams up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, surcharges and roaming. See website for details. 2 MHS reduced to 2G speeds after 10GB/month. 3 One Limited Commercials plan per Sprint account. Tidal: pay $9.99 per month after trial for Tidal Premium. 4 Average download speed increase based on Ookla's analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data comparing Sept. 2016 to Sept. 2017 for all mobile results. 5 Average download speed increase based on Sprint's analysis of Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence data comparing third quarter 2016 to third quarter 2017 for all mobile results.