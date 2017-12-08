Osram Broadband, Infrared Emitter Wins at 2017 ACE Awards

Osram Opto Semiconductors, a leading global lighting and technology company, was a finalist in three categories at the Annual Creativity in Electronics (ACE) Awards that took place last night at the San Jose Convention Center.

Osram received a best overall award in the LEDs and Lighting category for its SFH 4735 Oslon Black Flat. The awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best contributions to the electronics industry in 2017 including the most innovative new products, start-up companies, design teams and executives.

"Osram is investing a great deal of time and energy to create innovative technologies that stand-out amongst others in the industry, especially those with life-changing implications," said Ishrat Hakim, President and CEO, North America, at Osram Opto Semiconductors. "We are honored to be recognized for these efforts and we look forward to continuing to advance the future of high-tech applications."

Osram was a finalist in the following categories:

