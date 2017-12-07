Cyara Honoured With Frost & Sullivan Excellence Award

Cyara, provider of the leading customer experience (CX) assurance platform, today announced that it has been selected as a Frost & Sullivan Excellence Award recipient. The Frost & Sullivan Excellence Awards recognise companies around the globe that have risen above the competition and demonstrate outstanding performance.

"Frost & Sullivan recognises best-in-class companies and Cyara is a standout in the rapidly growing CX market," said Audrey William, Director and Head of Research of Information and Communication Technology, Frost & Sullivan, Asia-Pacific. "Cyara is bringing leadership and product innovations to the CX market, and we are impressed with the long list of global brands using their solutions to drive innovation in CX. It is impressive to see an Australian start up scale and expand its footprint globally."

"This Frost & Sullivan accolade comes at an exciting stage of our growth, and we're honoured to be recognised," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder, Cyara. "We continue to strengthen our presence around the world, as more and more leading global brands rely on Cyara to ensure an excellent customer experience."

Frost & Sullivan's Australia Excellence Awards, in its 12th consecutive year, evaluated companies on a variety of market performance indicators including revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy. Frost & Sullivan analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

www.frost.com

About Cyara

As the world's leading CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit http://www.cyara.com.