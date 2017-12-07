Vology Adds David Wirta as Chief Revenue Officer

Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, announced today the appointment of David Wirta as the company's first ever Chief Revenue Officer.

Effective immediately, Wirta is charged with aligning and leading Vology's sales and marketing teams to further the company's exceptional growth and prominence as an industry innovator.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome David to the Vology team," said Barry Shevlin, CEO of Vology. "His expertise in organizational planning and strategy development, performance management and customer engagement is a perfect fit for navigating Vology through its next phase of growth. We really are lucky to have him."

Wirta, a technology executive with more than 25 years of experience, has a proven track record of leading global sales, account management and marketing organizations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific markets. Wirta most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Greenway Health, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, where he led the transformation of the go-to-market organization and generated significant improvements in bookings productivity and salesforce effectiveness. In addition to spending time as Managing Director at Vista Consulting Group and serving as President of Corporate Growth Advisory, Wirta previously held multiple commercial leadership roles within Ceridian, First Advantage, and ChoicePoint.

"I am thrilled to be joining the talented Vology team at a critical stage in our organizational growth strategy," said Wirta. "Vology is a market leader, helping to transform a dynamic and rapidly growing Managed IT Services marketplace. Given Vology's high customer satisfaction, commitment to innovation and industry expertise, we have the platform to deliver significant customer value. I am very enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead."

Wirta holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin.

Follow Vology: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About Vology

Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, currently monitors, manages and maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites through its U.S.-based 24/7/365 Network Operations Center and its nationwide network of 2,200 fully vetted field technicians. Vology, an Inc. 5000-ranked fastest-growing private company for 11 consecutive years, is headquartered in Clearwater, Fla. Vology employs more than 400 people across the U.S., 50 percent of whom are certified technical professionals and engineers.

https://www.vology.com/