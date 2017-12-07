NEC’s Richard Ventura Selected to SCN’s Hall of Fame

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, is pleased to announce that Richard Ventura, Vice President of Strategy, NEC Display Solutions of America, has been selected as a 2018 inductee to System Contract News' Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor is bestowed on audiovisual business leaders who have contributed significantly to the AV community via innovation, thought leadership, and volunteerism.

"This year's inductees to SCN's seventh annual Hall of Fame come from diverse backgrounds and specialties, but each and every one of them has made unique and significant contributions to the professional audiovisual industry," said Megan A. Dutta, editor, Systems Contractor News (SCN). "Rich's continuous commitment to driving AV forward via thought leadership and volunteerism is one of the many reasons he was chosen for SCN's seventh annual Hall of Fame."

"It's truly an honor to be nominated and chosen as an inductee to SCN's Hall of Fame," said Ventura. "I'm very fortunate to have been given so many opportunities to share some of the knowledge base that NEC has accumulated over the years. I'm especially proud that my colleagues and I - along with our manufacturing and integration partners - deliver meaningful, successful solutions that meet the AV challenges our customers face."

Ventura has spent 17 years with NEC sales and marketing organizations, focusing on display solutions, display technologies, projectors and direct-view LED. He has received more than a dozen internal awards from NEC for his exceptional efforts and tireless work ethic. He's also a long-standing member of many organizations within the industry and currently serves as chairman of the Board of Directors for the Digital Signage Federation. He has delivered many presentations at industry conferences and written numerous articles for key publications and industry trade periodicals.

For more information about the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees, read the SCN Hall of Fame announcement.

About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2017 NEC Corporation.