Sales Development Leaders, Managers and Reps Learn the A-Z Guide to Being Successful in Sales Development

Thousands of the world's smartest minds in sales development will come together virtually next week to learn what's new, what's hot and what's actually working today for sales development representatives (SDRs).

Sponsored by sales acceleration SaaS software leader InsideSales.com and sales industry thought leader Sales Hacker, the first annual Sales Development Summit, Dec. 13-14, will feature more than 50 top speakers in the field of sales development discussing how to win in today's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven sales world. Register for the free summit here.

A highlight of the event will be sharing the findings of InsideSales.com Lab's recent, groundbreaking study on the state of sales development-the largest such study ever. The study of more than 1,000 companies revealed there are 677,479 total sales development reps in the U.S. and SDRs now make up 25 percent of all inside sales professionals.

Other topics from the summit will include:

The speaking agenda includes the sales development industry's best sales reps, executives and influencers, from companies including:

Sponsors include Salesforce, InsideSales.com, HubSpot, Gong, Vidyard, Sales Hacker and Journey Sales.

"You put thousands of the world's smartest people in sales development together virtually-for two days-to learn what's working now for sales SDRs, and it's almost mind-blowing," said Dave Elkington, CEO, InsideSales.com. "Simply put, the Sales Development Summit is the largest and best event for sales development in the industry."

For more information on the topics, speakers and full agenda of the Dec. 13-14 summit-as well as the link to register for the free event-visit salesdevelopmentsummit.com.

