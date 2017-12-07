CommScope Resolves Patent Dispute with Advanced Lightning Technology

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has resolved a dispute with Advanced Lightning Technology, Ltd. relating to CommScope's stackable hanger patents that are utilized in CommScope's SnapStakÂ cable hangers.

CommScope had alleged that Advanced Lightning Technology was selling stackable hangers that infringe CommScope's patents, specifically U.S. Patent numbers 6,354,543 and 6,899,305. As part of the resolution, Advanced Lightning Technology has agreed to immediately discontinue sales of its infringing products.

"We regret the sales of the infringing products and are committed to only selling genuine, patented CommScope SnapStak cable hangers in the future," said David Riley, chief executive officer of Advanced Lightning Technology.

CommScope designs, manufactures, and sells telecommunications solutions around the world. The company invests considerable resources designing and patenting its innovative products with improved features to provide superior value to customers. The resolution of this dispute reinforces CommScope's commitment to protecting its investments and maintaining its differentiating product features.

CommScope has asserted the same patents in a patent infringement lawsuit previously. The parties reached a settlement, where the infringing party acknowledged its infringement of both patents and paid an undisclosed sum to the company. The settlement also required that the party cease any further production of the infringing products.

SnapStak is a registered trademark of CommScope, Inc.

