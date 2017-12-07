TigerText Announces Patient Safety Committee, Partners with Geisinger and The George Washington University Hospital

DANVILLE, Pa. &TigerText, the healthcare industry's most widely adopted clinical communication and collaboration solution, today announced the first of its kind, multi organizational Patient Safety Committee for hospitals and health systems utilizing clinical communication and collaboration technologies. The committee, comprised of executives from Geisinger, George Washington University Hospital and TigerText, will work in partnership to identify new best practices using communication tools as well as develop protocols for notifications, alerts, and beta testing to ultimately create a safer environment for the patient.

The inaugural meeting, hosted by Geisinger in late November, featured Dr. Jonathan Slotkin, Medical Director of Geisinger In Motion, who has been named as chair of the committee. "I am thrilled that TigerText approached me to lead this initiative. Geisinger leverages TigerText as the communication platform for our care teams, and secure messaging is key to our mobile strategy. We plan to use this opportunity to document patient safety protocols for key events. Most importantly, as we embrace a new set of tools and processes, we want to ensure we optimize this moment to further enhance patient safety," said Dr. Jonathan Slotkin.

During the meeting's opening remarks, Dr. Alistair Erskine, Chief Informatics Officer from Geisinger, indicated that "there is a pent-up need to communicate" and advised the committee that "addressing patient safety in regards to communication tools is a journey for the strong. However it will provide us with a tremendous opportunity to share, learn and package best practices."

Marvin Onyemaechi, Director, Information Technology Operations from The George Washington University Hospital said, "TigerText has supported us in our continued commitment to providing the highest quality care. Of its many uses, we have been able to leverage TigerText group messaging to further foster care team collaboration and communication across the hospital. We are looking forward to partnering with other leaders on this committee as we continue to identify ways we can use this advanced technology to enhance our delivery of care."

"Patient safety is the responsibility for all of us in the service continuum, and we must work in partnership to evolve best practices," said Kirk Paul Kirkman, President, Client Organization for TigerText. "We are honored and appreciative that Dr. Slotkin has accepted the role of Chairman for the TigerText Patient Safety Committee for the 2017-2018 year. His leadership and desire to challenge the status quo will ensure we address current issues, and identify opportunities to take important steps to enhance patient safety even further."

The committee will continue to meet every quarter, with the next meeting scheduled for March 2018.

About Geisinger Geisinger is an integrated health services organization widely recognized for its innovative use of the electronic health record and the development of innovative care delivery models such as ProvenHealth Navigator®, ProvenCare® and ProvenExperience®. As one of the nation's largest health service organizations, Geisinger serves more than 3 million residents throughout 45 counties in central, south-central and northeast Pennsylvania, and also in southern New Jersey at AtlantiCare, a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient. In 2017, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital became the newest members of the Geisinger Family. The physician-led system is comprised of approximately 30,000 employees, including nearly 1,600 employed physicians, 13 hospital campuses, two research centers, and a 583,000-member health plan, all of which leverage an estimated $12.7 billion positive impact on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey economies. Geisinger has repeatedly garnered national accolades for integration, quality and service. In addition to fulfilling its patient care mission, Geisinger has a long-standing commitment to medical education, research and community service. For more information, visit www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The George Washington University Hospital The George Washington University Hospital (GW Hospital) is 385-bed tertiary care, academic medical center located in downtown Washington, DC. GW Hospital is proud to partner with the nation's 11th medical school - The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences - which boasts 39 graduate medical education programs; as well as The GW Medical Faculty Associates, the largest independent physician group in the Washington, DC area. For more information, visit www.GWhospital.com.

About TigerText, Inc. As healthcare's largest provider of clinical communication solutions, TigerText helps physicians, nurses, and other staff communicate and collaborate more effectively, accelerating productivity, reducing costs, and improving patient outcomes. With 6,500 facilities, 99.99% uptime, and over 10 million messages processed each day, TigerText continually delivers advanced product innovations and integrates with critical hospital systems such as the EHR, nurse call, and scheduling solutions.

The company's commitment to client success is reflected in its broad support organization that works directly with clients at every stage to streamline communication workflows and achieve the highest possible ROI. For more information, follow TigerText on Twitter (@tigertext) and visit www.tigertext.com to learn how clients like RWJBarnabas, Geisinger, and Lifepoint are using TigerText to solve healthcare's biggest communication challenges.