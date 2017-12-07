TEKsystems Launches Comprehensive Certifications Page for IT Professionals

TEKsystemsÂ , a leading provider of IT staffing solutions and IT services, today announced that it has created a centralized repository of resources and data for those seeking information on IT certifications that have significant impact on both IT employees and organizations interested in specialized skill sets.

Using its large accumulation of proprietary salary data, TEKsystems' webpage answers the IT employee question: "How much will a certification increase salary?" In doing so, it offers a list of certifications segmented into categories including cloud, computer networking, data, information security, IT management and programming. The potential salary increase, cost of taking the exam and necessary prerequisites are then listed next to each certification.

In addition to IT employees, the webpage can be used by hiring managers who wish to determine the salary increases necessary to attract people with the listed certifications. In their most recent research into the impact of certifications, TEKsystems found that both IT leaders and IT professionals ranked security, project management and programming, and development certifications as among the top three most desirable.

While relevant experience and soft skills will continue to dominate hiring priority, certifications can help applicants stand out, particularly when a company is seeking someone with highly specified attributes. The TEKsystems certification webpage provides directional data that can help IT professionals determine if getting certified will be worth the expense. On average, TEKsystems found that a certification can add about 15 percent, or $14,000, to a professional's salary. Though this is not a guarantee, the real value is in gaining the ability to pursue higher-level positions.

"This resource will prove essential to anyone looking for the most recent data surrounding the value of these certifications," said Jason Hayman, TEKsystems Senior Research Manager. "Our goal is to help IT professionals determine their next step in furthering their careers, as well as give companies the ability to attract new employees based on the specific IT skill sets and abilities the company requires."

