Connectria Selects Epsilon to Deliver On-Demand Cloud Connectivity

Epsilon, a privately owned global communications service provider, today announces that Connectria, a global cloud service provider, will deliver on demand cloud connectivity to its customers through Epsilon's Infiny platform. Connectria provides award winning cloud computing, managed hosting and custom hosting solutions for customers in over 35 countries worldwide and is connecting to Epsilon's global network fabric at its U.S. based data center facilities. Connectria's customers now have on demand access to a rich suite of connectivity solutions via Epsilon's Infiny platform, as well as an increasingly valuable set of new bolt on network enablement services that can be leveraged as they look to expand and grow their cloud programs.

"Connectria supports our customers' ability to manage and grow their businesses in today's distributed work environment," explained the president and CEO of Connectria, Rich Waidmann. "Epsilon's leadership in the communication services industry, the global reach of its network and the understanding of what it takes to be successful in the highly competitive cloud market make it the ideal partner for Connectria and our customers."

Epsilon's Infiny on-demand connectivity platform brings the speed and agility of the cloud to networking. It makes procuring and managing global connectivity simple with 24/7 access to services via its intuitive web portal or APIs. Through Infiny, Epsilon can offer Connectria's customers direct connection capabilities to the other regional and global datacentre locations, as well as to Connectria's public cloud service partners, such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Connectria's partnership with Epsilon strengthens Connectria's flexible and scalable solutions approach to cloud services and bolsters its position as a leading cloud services provider.

"On-demand connectivity is a key differentiator for managed service providers in the U.S. and will enable Connectria to accelerate its customers' interconnect requirements and growth in the cloud," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO, Epsilon. "The company's broad customer base, traction in key growth markets for cloud services such as healthcare and financial services, and commitment to customer service and transparency makes Infiny the ideal fit for Connectria as it expands its global reach."

About Connectria

Since 1996, Connectria has provided award-winning cloud hosting, remote monitoring and cloud security for more than 1,000 customers in over 30 countries worldwide. At the core of Connectria is our No Jerks Allowed® company philosophy. As The Jerk Free Company®, we've established a unique culture where every individual goes "the extra mile" to take care of our customers. Being The Jerk Free Company® extends beyond our people too. We make it easy to do business with us through flexible terms, scalable solutions and straight-forward pricing to serve the hosting needs of large and small organizations alike.

For more information, please visit www.connectria.com.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global managed network service provider, extending carrier grade voice and data connectivity services to the world's Communications and Cloud ecosystems. The company offers a smart network utility that combines on demand infrastructure, automation, web-based portals and APIs to give partners friction-free access to global connectivity for resolving complex global networking demands.

All Epsilon services are powered by a next generation hyper-scalable global backbone which connects all the leading telecoms hubs globally. Across this fabric encompasses a dense ecosystem of carriers, service operators, internet exchanges and cloud providers offering the leading interconnect point for a diverse set of network and connectivity requirements.

For more information, please visit www.epsilontel.com.