Sentient Energy Ramps Up Volume Production of its ZM1™ Distribution Line Monitors to Meet Strong Demand

Sentient Energy, Inc., a leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, has announced that it is experiencing strong demand for its new ZM1 distribution line sensors. The Sentient ZM1 is the world's first advanced line monitor that can be deployed on distribution lines where no or very low amperage is available to power monitoring devices, including laterals, feeder tie points and rural distribution circuits.

"As utilities gain control of overhead feeder outage duration and frequency indices (SAIDI and SAIFI) with intelligent sensors, they renew their focus on the now increasing interruption (CMI) contribution from laterals and taplines," said Michael Bauer, President and Founder of Sentient Energy. "The new ZM1 line sensor allows utilities to expand fault detection and intelligent analytics to these low or near zero Amperage lines and the entire distribution grid, resulting in significant improvements in safety, reliability and Distributed Energy Resources (DER) integration capacity."

Manitoba Hydro is the first utility to deploy the ZM1 on rural distribution circuits. As part of their Worst Feeder Program, the ZM1 will provide vital information for both fault location and feeder performance. Identifying the frequency and locations of momentary faults along the feeder will proactively drive maintenance and reduce the number of sustained outages, which improves the overall customer experience.

The ZM1 communicates over 3G/4G LTE cellular networks, and will soon be available for mesh networks as well. The Sentient ZM1 is also an excellent complement to single-phase reclosers, assessing their effectiveness and identifying the reclosure cause.

The ZM1 operates completely maintenance free for 10 years or more on batteries, which are field replaceable for continued use of the ZM1 for many more years, and can be dispositioned via standard recycling.

