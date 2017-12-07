Navis Recognized as TOS Technology Company of the Year; XVELA Receives Best Digital Innovation of the Year Award

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, and XVELA, creators of the world's first cloud collaboration platform for ocean carriers and terminal operators, both took home awards at the recent Transport Arabia Excellence Awards held in Dubai. Chuck Schneider, VP and GM of the Americas for Navis, accepted the TOS Technology Company of the Year award for Navis, and Craig Halford, Global Sales Director at XVELA accepted the Best Digital Innovation of the Year award at the awards gala on December 4, 2017.

Navis was recognized with the TOS Technology Company of the Year Award, which recognizes the Terminal Operating Systems software company that has brought the most innovative TOS software to the market. Navis was awarded this honor based on their impressive work implementing 330 TOS systems across the globe, and their innovative work on the updated Navis N4 TOS system. In 2017 alone, Navis customers completed 44 N4 go lives and upgrades, including landmark implementations at Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal Co., Ltd (QQCTN) and International Container Terminal Services Incorporated's (ICTSI) Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), two of the newest, fully automated container terminals in the world.

XVELA won the Best Digital Innovation of the Year award, which recognizes a software project, product or process undertaken by a company in the last year that is unique and innovative, while also providing a gold standard for information technology solutions for the industry at large. XVELA was chosen for this award as it has developed and successfully piloted the maritime industry's first cloud collaboration platform for terminal operators and ocean carriers. The XVELA solution enables secure, real-time, many-to-many data exchange and collaboration between terminals, carriers, their operational partners and port constituents, beginning with stowage planning and execution and quickly expanding to berth window management and port call optimization.

"Being recognized by the Transport Arabia Excellence Awards for the innovative advances to ocean shipping technology being made by both Navis and XVELA to make global trade smarter, safer and more sustainable for all, is a great source of pride for our team," said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer, Navis. "At the start of 2017, we unveiled our plans for a revitalized software strategy that enables container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together. Receiving these awards less than a year later is confirmation that we are on the right track and we look forward to maintaining our presence at the forefront of innovation for the marine shipping industry for years to come."

The Transport Arabia Excellence Awards are hosted in partnership with Dubai Airports and DP World and recognize the best performing companies and individuals in each of the four modes of transportation - air, sea, rail and road - along with outstanding logistics and supply chain management service providers.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is the global technology standard for managing the movement of cargo through terminals, standing the test of time. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to better communicate, coordinate and synchronize their operations, starting with stowage planning and quickly expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the ocean supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki:CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com