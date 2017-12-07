MobiTV Selected by National Cable Television Cooperative as a Partner for App-Based Pay TV Video Solutions Delivery

MobiTV, an industry innovator in IP based video delivery solutions, and National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) announce a new agreement between both companies which could enable more than 800 Pay TV providers within NCTC's membership to remain competitive through a new sophisticated and forward thinking approach for transitioning their offerings to IP app based solutions. With eight new deals already signed with Pay TV operators across the U.S., including DirectLink, Citizens Fiber, USA Communication, Hickory Telephone, and more in process, MobiTV's proven software solution provides operators an innovative option for managed service and in network offerings.

"NCTC is a significant and respected group in our industry. Our inclusion in their lineup of video distribution offerings couldn't make us more proud of our commitment to innovation and future-proofing Pay TV offerings for hundreds of independent video & broadband providers," said Charlie Nooney, CEO and Chairman of MobiTV. "Now celebrating ten years as CEO at MobiTV, and our 17 years of innovation excellence, we remain at the leading edge of this rapidly changing technological revolution in video. Certainly not the last of our firsts, we're proud to be the first to market with a software-based solution that will continue to address cable and broadband operators' needs to transition their offerings and no longer be constrained by the legacy set-top box ecosystem."

This partnership solidifies the viability and longevity of MobiTV's signature offering, The MOBITV CONNECT™ Platform. The solution has been tested, proven, and commercially deployed by national operators such as C Spire in their respective moves to IP delivery of video services.

"MobiTV can directly address many of the needs of our member operators who are aiming to stay competitive through an improved customer experience," said Rich Fickle, President and CEO at NCTC. "Our members may not have the resources to build solutions from the ground up, but they know that the transition to an IP-based infrastructure is highly beneficial. Live, on-demand, and local content delivered through robust, consumer-friendly applications is the future of television, and MobiTV's end-to-end solution will help get them there. We reviewed proposals from 20 different companies and found MobiTV further ahead and more nimble than most of the other choices. Our members generally respond to consumer needs quicker than the largest companies in our industry. Clearly app-based delivery leveraging IP technology is where the video business model is heading."

Through MobiTV's technology, operators can transition their network's video delivery system to an extendable IP-based approach that includes on demand, live TV, catch-up TV, network DVR and recommendations. Customers will benefit from a stylish, modern user experience enabled across popular streaming devices that customers already own, including retail devices such as Roku, Apple TV, connected TV devices, PCs, tablets and mobile phones. MobiTV's SaaS-based model allows for real time enablement of new technologies like 4K/HEVC, Cloud DVR, replay TV, and robust voice control, without the high cost of replacing legacy set-top boxes in the home, essentially creating a future-proof experience for both operators and viewers alike.

About National Cable Television Cooperation (NCTC)

NCTC is a Kansas not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For more information, visit www.nctconline.org.

About MobiTV

MobiTV is a video delivery solutions expert committed to making the live and on-demand entertainment experience better across all devices and platforms. Our content delivery platform unlocks content from the traditional Set Top Box (STB) experience for Pay TV providers. We provide Pay TV providers customizable, cloud based, end-to-end streaming video solutions, allowing them to offer a high-quality video across multiple devices, cost-efficiently, with leading edge end-user experience in mind. With 17 years of industry experience, MobiTV's hardened technology enables operations with 99.999% uptime, while ensuring video quality is optimized across all screens. Our connected media solutions are tailored for IPTV operators, as well as mobile TV and over-the-top customers (including T-Mobile, US Cellular and Reliance). For more information visit http://www.mobitv.com/.