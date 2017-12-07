Fuze Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Web and Video Conferencing, 2017

Fuze, the leading cloud based communications solution provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced its ranking as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Web and Video Conferencing, 2017 report.

The Aragon Research Globe™ is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research's evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 22 major providers in the web and video conferencing market based on three dimensions of analysis: Strategy, Performance, and Reach. "Leaders" are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies.

"As the digital workplace becomes the new norm for organizations today, web and video conferencing tools are critical to foster collaboration among employees, and ultimately drive efficiency," said Colin Doherty, CEO, Fuze. "With Fuze, employees can collaborate instantly, regardless of their location or device preference, creating a more seamless experience for the modern workforce. We are elated to be named a Leader in the Web and Video Conferencing category by Aragon Research Globe, as this recognition further validates our mission to power business conversations and collaboration as the future of work becomes reality."

Aragon Research Globe Lead Analyst Jim Lundy attributes Fuze's success among large enterprises to the strength of its all-in-one, unified communications platform. "Fuze has continued to push the envelope in the UCaaS space, creating seamless, high-quality collaboration experiences from any device. With its portfolio of communication tools, Fuze is well positioned to support large enterprises as they digitally transform, and prepare for the future of work," noted Lundy.

Fuze is a global, cloud-based unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platform that empowers collaboration and productivity in the enterprise. Its reimagined user experience enables users to seamlessly transition between voice, video, messaging, and content sharing in a single, unique app. The interface transforms how people interact in the workplace and provides a reliable, scalable, and secure solution to avoid confusing and disconnected experiences, such as switching back and forth between applications. Fuze was also named a Leader for Unified Communications and Collaboration by Aragon Research Globe earlier in 2017 and was recognized by the research firm as a Hot Vendor for Unified Communications and Collaboration in 2016.

You can view the full report, courtesy of Fuze, here.

Aragon Research Globe Disclaimer Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

